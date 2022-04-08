Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 15.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.93. 128,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.49 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.