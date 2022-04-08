Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 733.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,224 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $391,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. 23,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 25,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $1,441,074.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $546,602.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,982,529 shares of company stock worth $166,345,594. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.