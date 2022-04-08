Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,129 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,511,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM traded up $34.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.05. 42,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.96. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.10.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

