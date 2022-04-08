Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,816 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 87.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,095 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.55. 46,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $102.69. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

