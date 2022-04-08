Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 173,787 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $109,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.
Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $111.30. 44,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.94.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
