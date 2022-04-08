Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,576 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,750,000 after purchasing an additional 262,067 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $164.77. 41,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 in the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.