Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 84,378 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 84,378 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hess by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Shares of HES stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.26. 71,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,692. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $111.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

