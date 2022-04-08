Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 87,871 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $21,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Exelon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after acquiring an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 165,109 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $50.02 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 77.59%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

