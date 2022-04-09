-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.11). Identiv reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 150,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,142. Identiv has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $301.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,354.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 59,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $900,049.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Scarpulla acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 116,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,864. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Identiv by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 89,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Identiv by 5,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Identiv by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Identiv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

