-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. 2,056,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

