-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TMC the metals.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Hall acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $137,010 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

TMC the metals company Inc engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

