-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TMC the metals.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $15.39.
TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
TMC the metals company Inc engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TMC the metals (TMC)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TMC the metals (TMC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.