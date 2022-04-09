$0.23 EPS Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.
CORT stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89.
In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Corcept Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
