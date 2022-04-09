$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.26. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $257,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $263,910,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,703,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,582 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE COLD opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.90, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.