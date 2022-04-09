$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.26. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.
In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $257,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $263,910,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,703,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,582 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE COLD opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.90, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.27%.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
