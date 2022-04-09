$0.26 EPS Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Marten Transport stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In related news, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 over the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

