-$0.43 EPS Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.41). AudioEye posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 57.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ AEYE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.74. 13,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. AudioEye has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AudioEye by 217.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 45.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AudioEye by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

