$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $488,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCFC opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.