$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UBS Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.53. UBS Group reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UBS Group will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UBS Group.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. UBS Group’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,285 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,224,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,078,000 after purchasing an additional 548,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in UBS Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,455,000 after acquiring an additional 167,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,452. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

