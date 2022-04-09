-$0.56 EPS Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.45). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.
In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
WVE opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.
About Wave Life Sciences (Get Rating)
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
