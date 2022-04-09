-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) will report ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings. Tricida posted earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

TCDA stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. Tricida has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $522.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

