$1.03 EPS Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.09. Antero Resources reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $5.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.23.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,189,000 after buying an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,706,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,275,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 136,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,131,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 46,078 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,962,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $33.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 4.11.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

