-$1.12 EPS Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will post ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.90) and the highest is ($0.73). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($3.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($3.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,234,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.52. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.01. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.47 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

