$1.39 EPS Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.46. ASGN posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock opened at $112.98 on Wednesday. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.39.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

