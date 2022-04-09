$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $8.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,062 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $25.86 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

