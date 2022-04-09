118,620 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 80.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 102,788 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,842,000 after purchasing an additional 167,532 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 129,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Shares of SLF opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

