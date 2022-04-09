13,466 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,412 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 378,574 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 478,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $42.47.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

