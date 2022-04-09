$153.57 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will report sales of $153.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.99 million to $155.00 million. Tenable posted sales of $123.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $668.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.90 million to $675.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $800.13 million, with estimates ranging from $765.80 million to $818.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $284,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $418,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Tenable by 1,220.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,868. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -130.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

