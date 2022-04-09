191,881 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 191,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $14.30 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

