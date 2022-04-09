1,921 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $109.85 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $93.38 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.40.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

