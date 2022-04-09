1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DIBS. Raymond James cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

