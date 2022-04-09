$2.09 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) will report $2.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $10.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $10.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 258.42% and a negative return on equity of 244.16%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTZ. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,005 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,512 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.23. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Intrusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.