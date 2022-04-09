$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will report $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.52 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $10.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $11.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,865. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.22.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,319,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.