$20.79 Million in Sales Expected for Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) will report sales of $20.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.28 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year sales of $121.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.52 million to $123.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $190.62 million, with estimates ranging from $171.84 million to $209.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Markforged.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million.

MKFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markforged has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of MKFG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 617,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,645. Markforged has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $179,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Markforged by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markforged (MKFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.