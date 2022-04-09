209,783 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gaming and Leisure Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.32 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

