215,436 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 215,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,100,000 after buying an additional 187,274 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Uniti Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,335,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uniti Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,929,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 148,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Uniti Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Uniti Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,056,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 122,804 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $13.50 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

