223 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $8,562,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.10 per share, with a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 708,771 shares of company stock worth $81,302,778. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYV traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.88. 995,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,171. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.98.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

