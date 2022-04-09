233,070 Shares in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 233,070 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $3,267,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $38,075,000.
FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.73%.
First Hawaiian Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
