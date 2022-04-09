2,348 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PZZA. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5,190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

