2,363 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,602 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 15,684.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.53. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 125.49%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

