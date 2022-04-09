2,371 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $107.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $8,482,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 708,771 shares of company stock worth $81,302,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.