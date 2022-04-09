$3.09 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 million to $5.00 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.02 million to $20.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.23 million, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $46.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 1,268.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

KALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Shares of KALA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. 632,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,873. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Caxton Corp boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 179,944 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 641,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 248,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 470,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.