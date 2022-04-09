$316.41 Million in Sales Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) to announce $316.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.70 million and the highest is $340.12 million. DouYu International posted sales of $328.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. DouYu International’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU remained flat at $$2.07 during trading on Monday. 1,513,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,266. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $671.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.94. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Norges Bank bought a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DouYu International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP raised its position in DouYu International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

