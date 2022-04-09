351 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Purchased by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,839,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.58.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.91. 1,791,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,573. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.09 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.81 and a 200-day moving average of $320.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.