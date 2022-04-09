3,750 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 318,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 44,047 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 213,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 152,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 81,258 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62.

