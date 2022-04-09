$39.17 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) to post $39.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. AXT reported sales of $31.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $163.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.88 million to $165.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $181.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.50 million to $183.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AXT by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in AXT by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 164,871 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AXT by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 606,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in AXT by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.33. 112,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. AXT has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

