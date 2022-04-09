4,293 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

MPW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. 2,675,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,618. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

