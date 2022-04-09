4,659 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Acquired by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $1,743,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $466,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,851 shares of company stock worth $9,354,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 312,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,317. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average of $92.29.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

