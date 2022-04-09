46,793 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 397,291 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,246,000.

URA opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

