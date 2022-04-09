$47.04 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) will report sales of $47.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.30 million. Landec reported sales of $139.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $358.13 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $197.92 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $201.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Landec had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research cut Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 61,148 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter worth $1,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

LNDC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. 108,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,641. The firm has a market cap of $309.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

