50,000 Shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.