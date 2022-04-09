$6.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $7.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $26.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

NYSE FCX opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

